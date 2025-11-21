NPHS fall musical, ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ is a fun classic

This Friday, Nov. 21, New Prague High School’s students begin a two-weekend run of the musical, “Bye Bye Birdie” which the directors call a fun classic.

Allie Meyer and Matt Stensrud are directors of the production with showtimes Friday, Nov. 21, and Saturday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m. each night and Sunday, Nov. 23, 2 p.m. The second weekend of performances are Saturday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 30, 2 p.m.

“Matt and I read scripts and listened to soundtracks this summer and came up with lists of shows. ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ was on both of our lists,” said Meyer.

A reason Meyer chose the show was nostalgia. “My mom was in the show in Belle Plaine and it was that nostalgic feeling,” she said. Meyer noted her mom, Jane Meyer, had the part of Rosie when she was in the production in 1996 or 1997.

“I really enjoy ‘Bye Bye Birdie.’ It’s a classic” said Stensrud. “It showcases the 1950s. It can be over the top which makes it fun.”

Another reason Stensrud chose the production is because of its music. “I just kept coming back to it and there’s not a bad song in it (the show),” Stensrud said. “Also, the kids are doing a great job of living up to the music.”

Also, “Bye Bye Birdie’s” story focuses on adults and teens, whereas some of the previous musicals focused on characters that were animals such as “The Lion King.”

“Bye Bye Birdie” follows...

