NP summer concert series begins fifth year June 17

Music at Memorial, the free summer music concert series in New Prague starts its fifth year of performances Wednesday, June 17, 6-8 p.m. Produced by the New Prague Arts Foundation, there are eight concerts this year, all on Wednesday nights.

“We are excited to produce the concert series again this summer,” said Den Gardner, chair of the foundation. “This is our last year at Memorial Park and we thank the city for the space. Next year the series will be at the new Praha Outdoor Performance Stage (POPS) facility on the west end of town.”

New this year is a preshow concert from 6-6:30 p.m. featuring mostly solo or duo acts. The headline act will follow shortly thereafter. Look for the full concert schedule in this edition of The New Prague Times.

“The arts are so important in these...

To see more on this story pick up the June 11, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.