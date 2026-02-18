NP Sportsman’s Club nets 142 youth at fishing clinic

“It’s evolved so much,” said Billy Bartusek Jr. as he stood among the sea of adults and youth at the New Prague Sportsman’s Club’s Youth Fishing Clinic. There were 142 children participating in the clinic Saturday, Feb. 14, at Raven Stream Elementary School.

Bartusek Jr. knows how the clinic has changed over its 45 plus years. He attended the clinic as a child.

“When I was a kid, I found it unbelievable,” said Bartusek Jr. He noted how his dad, angler Billy Bartursek Sr, Larry Schoenecker and Eugene Palma, were among those who helped start the fishing clinic. “Having a dad who was a professional fisherman, I found the clinic exciting and I learned so much,” said Bartusek Jr. “Now I 100% give back to the community.”

Bartusek Jr. has been president of the sportsman’s club since 2009 and now he helps keep the clinic going by talking to organizations year round about donations.

“It’s been rewarding,” said Palma about helping with the fishing clinic. “I’ve watched generations come back to it and now I’m seeing my third generation. It’s been awesome.”

Palma and Bartusek Jr. said...

To see more on this story pick up the February 19, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.