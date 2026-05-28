NP community celebrates Pr. Trewartha’s legacy

Hundreds of people attended the retirement open house for Pastor Steve Trewartha, Saturday, May 16, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in New Prague. Trewartha, more known as “Pastor Steve,” has served as a pastor in New Prague for more than 20 years and is the founding pastor of FaithPoint Lutheran Church of rural New Prague.

“We planned for 500 people, but we think we may beat that by about 700,” said Rod Tietz of FaithPoint Lutheran Church. “It’s amazing how many people have shown up.” Tietz said people stayed and visited with each other, while others lined up to congratulate Pastor Steve on his retirement. “The line hasn’t gone down by much since the open house started,” Tietz said. “He’s done a fantastic job,” Tietz said of Trewartha as a pastor.

“It’s bittersweet. We’ve loved being the pastoral family here,” said Deb Trewartha, Pastor Steve’s wife. “It’s sad, because the church is our family. We’ll miss everyone.”

Deb Trewartha said their plans are to travel, as their son, Ben, and his wife, Michelle, live in Florida and are expecting their first son. Deb and Steve Trewartha can also travel to San Diego where their daughter, Kenzie, and her husband, Kevin Dudley, live. “We’ll also be able to spend time with our two grandsons in New Prague,” said Deb Trewartha, adding their daughter, Katie, and her husband, Brent Weiers, have two sons, Sawyer and Lewis.

Tietz is not only a member of the church, but he and his family are...

To see more on this story pick up the May 28, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.