New Prague, area communities offer fireworks

New Prague and area communities will be offering fireworks and other festivities to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

On Friday, July 3, New Prague will hold its annual fireworks show at 10:10 p.m., near New Prague Middle School. To celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary, this year’s fireworks will be the biggest ever in New Prague, according to New Prague American Legion Post 45. People can watch from the grounds east of the middle school and the surrounding area. Lisa Dolezal will sing the national anthem to begin the show and KCHK radio will be broadcasting live and providing music during the fireworks show. There will be food and treats from Kona Ice, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, Westrum’s Quality Foods, Hot Box Foods and DAV Kettle Korn. There will also be free massages. Sponsors are Jeff Belzers, New Prague Sportsmans Club, New Prague American Legion Post 45, the New Prague Chamber of Commerce along with community support.

Shows elsewhere

Lonsdale will hold its Founders Festival July 3 from 3 p.m. to midnight, which is an extra special event as it celebrates both Lonsdale's local history and America's 250th birthday. It begins at 3R Historic Landmark Schoolhouse, will include food trucks at Trcka Park, children’s games, music and fireworks at 10 p.m. in Trcka Park.

On Saturday, July 4, Gopher State Railway Museum, 25501 Helena Blvd, north of New Prague along Highway 21, will have a family event as it hosts a Fourth of July celebration with rides on historic trains from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families can enjoy a free hot dog, ice cream sandwich and bottled water.

Shakopee has two nights of events with the Kwik Trip Fireworks Spectacular, Friday, July 3, 4-10 p.m., at Canterbury Park and Saturday, July 4, fireworks at Valleyfair, 9:45 p.m.

Also, July 4 has the Lakeville Fireworks and Family Fun, hosted at Century Middle School, 18610 Ipava Ave., 6 p.m. featuring food trucks, face painting, a petting zoo and fireworks at dusk.

There is the Mystic Lake Casino Rock N’ Rockets near Prior Lake on Independence Day. It is a free outdoor festival starting at 5 p.m., featuring live music, regional food trucks and a fireworks display at dusk.

Elysian offers fireworks at 10 p.m. July 3 from Lake Tustin Park, plus July 4 there will be a grand parade at 2 p.m. on Main Street.

North Morristown will host a July 4th celebration with a 10 a.m. parade and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Faribault has fireworks 10 p.m. July 4, at the Rice County Fairgrounds and Waseca has fireworks that day at dusk over Clear Lake Park.