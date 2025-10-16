Muelken honored with 2025 Minnesota Crime Prevention Association Volunteer of the Year award

Elko New Market firefighter Jodi Muelken was honored Monday, Oct. 6, with the 2025 Minnesota Crime Prevention Association Volunteer of the Year award.

The award is given to a person who has demonstrated by their actions, a furthering of crime prevention efforts in a given community or specific area. The MCPA has been presenting the award since 1973.

Jay Simon, fire chief of Elko New Market’s volunteer fire department, nominated Muelken.

“Jodi has served as a dedicated firefighter for the city of Elko New Market for an impressive 29 years, and throughout her career, she has consistently gone above and beyond the call of duty to strengthen the relationship between public safety and the community,” said a press release on the city of Elko New Market’s Facebook page.

“I was a bit taken aback and surprised. I was humbled by it,” said Muelken when she found out she had won the award.

“She has dedicated countless hours to planning, organizing, and attending community events—always prioritizing collaboration with both the Elko New Market Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office,” said the city’s press release. “Her efforts have significantly enhanced cooperation among...

To see more on this story pick up the October 16, 2025 print edition of The New Prague Times.