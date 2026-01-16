New Prague Times News 16 January 2026

For Harty, teaching is the passion of a lifetime

Elaine Harty is passionate about education and St. Wenceslaus Catholic School in New Prague. Whether a member of the staff or a volunteer, she has taught at the school for more than half of her life. Harty’s commitment to the school and student learning made her the winner of the school’s Spirit of St. Wenceslaus honor. She will be presented with her award at the school’s Starry Night auction Jan. 24. (John Mueller photo)

By:
John Mueller, news@newpraguetimes.com

When she and her sister played ‘school’ while they were youngsters growing up in Iowa, Elaine Harty recalls frequently playing the role of the teacher. It’s a job she loved, even long after she retired from leading a classroom at St. Wenceslaus Catholic School in New Prague.

Harty’s passion for teaching and helping children learn kept her close to the school and its students after she retired about 15 years ago. For a time, she worked as a paraprofessional, helping students learn, and then transitioned to a volunteer position to help the school save money for its teachers and their classrooms.

