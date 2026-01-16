For Harty, teaching is the passion of a lifetime

When she and her sister played ‘school’ while they were youngsters growing up in Iowa, Elaine Harty recalls frequently playing the role of the teacher. It’s a job she loved, even long after she retired from leading a classroom at St. Wenceslaus Catholic School in New Prague.

Harty’s passion for teaching and helping children learn kept her close to the school and its students after she retired about 15 years ago. For a time, she worked as a paraprofessional, helping students learn, and then transitioned to a volunteer position to help the school save money for its teachers and their classrooms.

