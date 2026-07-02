Before the first firework is fired towards the heavens, plenty of work has already been completed

Hours before the first shell wwill be fired into a dark sky over New Prague, a crew will started working on the launch site. But the actual work of presenting a fireworks show tomorrow evening began weeks ago.

The show in New Prague is scheduled for Friday, July 3, just after 10 p.m. Staff from RES Pyrotechnics, the rural Belle Plaine company presenting the show, work with clients and began choreographing the show weeks before the technicians show up the afternoon of the show to begin setting up the tubes and electronics that will fire the fireworks high into the night sky. The choreography matches the desired pyrotechnics with music selected by the client or stock music the company uses.

The process began weeks ago when a representative from the company met with Paul Busch to determine what the community was...

To see more on this story pick up the Muly 2, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.