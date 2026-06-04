ENM Council moves forward with data center moratorium

Elko New Market joined other Minnesota communities addressing data centers as the Elko New Market City Council approved a moratorium on data centers.

The council approved the moratorium at its Thursday, May 14, meeting.

In a memorandum from City Senior Planner Renee Christianson said city staff recommended the adoption of the moratorium to allow the city time to study what the impact of a data center might be to the area and for a comprehensive study to be done.

Christianson noted a data center is generally defined as a faculty used primarily to store, manage, process and transmit digital data. Also, data centers can house network equipment, servers, cooling systems, generators and other equipment, said Christianson. The city has not received any proposals for a data center.

Currently, Elko New Market does not identify data centers as a district use in the city’s zoning ordinance. Data centers could potentially be defined a...

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