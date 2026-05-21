ENM Council approves new liquor license

The Elko New Market City Council approved two new liquor licenses at its Thursday, May 14, meeting. By a 4-0 vote the council approved an on-sale intoxicating liquor license and a Sunday sale liquor license for Jaceyn Brockhouse, Patrick Flynn and Wade Brelje who submitted paperwork for the licenses for Mega Properties LLC, which operates Elko Speedway at 26350 France Ave. Elko Speedway is a 92-acre facility featuring a 3/8-mile NASCAR-sanctioned asphalt oval track.

A public hearing was required for the liquor licenses, which was held with no comments.

City Administrator Tom Terry said city staff received all the required application forms and documents. City staff reviewed all the application materials and determined Mega Properties LLC had met all city requirements for issuance of the two licenses, said Terry. He noted the liquor service area includes the concourse and grandstand area, including the restaurant beneath the grandstand.

Included in a memorandum from Terry it stated the applicants had provided proof of liquor liability insurance required by state statutes, and attached a certificate of insurance to the application listing the city of Elko New Market as an additional insured, plus there are no delinquent state, city or county taxes, assessments or other financial claims of the state, city or county on the premises.

Councilor Josh Berg asked if everything was in for the licenses. Terry replied there was a schedule of operating hours still needed. Berg asked if the city could have the business assure it will comply and submit the schedule in before the issuance of the liquor licenses. Terry wasn’t sure the city had that type of leverage.

Pinning ceremony

There was also a badge pinning ceremony at the May 14 meeting for new Elko New Market Police Officer Chase Measner.

Police Chief Craig Bell said Measner joined the police department in...

To see more on this story pick up the May 21, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.