The class of 2026’s graduation was worth waiting for

Any New Prague High School graduate who was asked Saturday afternoon agreed postponing the ceremony to Saturday afternoon, May 23, 2 p.m. was the right decision. On a sunny afternoon, 343 seniors joined the ranks of graduates ready to begin the next chapter of their lives.

Rain before and up to the commencement ceremony’s scheduled 7 p.m. start time Friday evening prompted the rescheduling of the ceremony to Saturday.

The bleacher seating on Trojan Stadium’s west side was filled as the seniors entered the stadium from Falcon Ridge Elementary School’s playground. Students had awaited the entrance on playground equipment and visiting with their classmates one final time before becoming members of the high school’s alumni.

The ceremony included...

To see more on this story pick up the May 28, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.