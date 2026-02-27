City Council approves request for state aid street funds

The New Prague City Council at its Tuesday, Feb. 17, meeting approved a resolution where city staff will request an advancement of $950,000 from the state for the city’s municipal state aid street construction funds.

City Engineer Chris Knutson of the firm Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH) Inc. presented the request which will go toward the work to be done along SE 10th Avenue. The street is part of the MSAS (Municipal State Aid System) and the city can request funding from MnDOT (Minnesota Department of Transportation) state aid, according to a memorandum from Knutson. He noted the city receives approximately $410,000 per year toward its street construction fund balance. This will be the third consecutive year state aid funding has been used toward a street construction project and has significantly drawn down the balance of the fund, Knutson said.

While checking the feasibility of the project it was found state aid needed for the project was an estimated $881,000, which exceeds the city’s current construction fund of $479,683, according to Knutson’s memorandum. It was noted in the memo the city was being asked to request...

To see more on this story pick up the February 26, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.