Chart Industries acquires by Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) recently announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”) in New Prague.

This strategic transaction is a major milestone in Baker Hughes’ transformation into a higher-value, leading industrialized energy solutions company. The acquisition is expected to enhance Baker Hughes’ ability to deliver durable earnings and cash flow, driven by an expanded industrial portfolio and enhanced recurring aftermarket services, according to an online press release.

Baker Hughes Chief Infrastructure & Performance Officer Jim Apostolides has been appointed senior vice president to lead the Chart segment. Since July 2025, Apostolides has led the integration program to support strategic growth and operational synergy readiness, the press release stated. Apostolides has more than 25 years of operational and multi-industry leadership, previously serving as senior vice president of Enterprise Operational Excellence for Baker Hughes since 2020.

A spokesperson for Baker Hughes could not be reached for additional information.