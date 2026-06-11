New Prague Times News 11 June 2026

Celebrating a dunk

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Eugene Theisen gives the thumbs up after a trip into the dunk tank. The “Dunk Father” was popular as many children lined up to take a chance at sending Theisen into the water tank. (Patrick Fisher photo)

By:
Patrick Fisher, pfisher@newpraguetimes.com

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church of Union Hill, west of New Prague, held a free-will lunch and fellowship after its Feast of Corpus Christi, Sunday, June 7. Rev. Eugene Theisen agreed to get into a dunk tank to help raise funds. The dunk tank was $5 for children and $10 for adults. It was a popular event with children with many lining up to try and dunk Theisen.

Theisen agreed to...

To see more on this story pick up the June 11, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times. 

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