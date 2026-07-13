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New Prague Times News 13 July 2026

Building of POPS facility continues

Crews working on the new POPS (Praha Outdoor Performance Stage) facility north of West Main Street were busy Wednesday, July 1, installing a nearly two-ton glulam (glued laminated) timber beam in the front of the facility.

“Progress has been good,” said Den Gardner chairperson of the non-profit, Forward New Prague Foundation, which is overseeing the building of the POPS facility. “We had minimal activity for a couple of weeks as we worked out a few structural engineering issues.”

Building of POPS facility continues

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