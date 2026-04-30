Bevcomm expands into cell phone service

Bevcomm is proud to announce the launch of Bevcomm Mobile, a new cellular service designed to keep customers connected wherever they go—backed by the same trusted, local support they rely on at home.

Available exclusively to Bevcomm internet customers, Bevcomm Mobile extends the company’s commitment to delivering reliable connections, according to a press release from Bevcomm. With nationwide coverage powered by America’s largest networks and straightforward, highly competitive pricing, customers can enjoy a seamless experience both at home and on the go, said the press release.

“Bevcomm Mobile is a natural extension of what we already do best—keeping our communities connected,” said CEO Jake Anderson. “We’re excited to add a cellular option with great rates— along with the...

To see more on this story pick up the April 30, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.