Angels Among Us donates Toro mower to St. Patrick baseball

During a recent Friday eventing at a St. Patrick Irish baseball game, Cathy Schmitz, dressed all in green, came riding in to Bonin Field on a Toro standup lawn mower. The mower, plus a Toro leaf blower and grass trimmer, were being donated by Angels Among Us, a Prior Lake based non-profit, as part of its mission to aid youth athletic programs.

“This will definitely help us,” said Mike Sticha of the St. Patrick Athletic Association, which sponsors eight youth baseball teams and three adult baseball teams.

“We had a committee reach out to local companies for grants,” said Deneen Stutzka, president of Angels Among Us. She said Schmitz contacted the Toro Company and filled out an application. The Toro Company then presented the three pieces of equipment. “We were not expecting all three,” Stutzka said. She noted the mower is $27,777 and the leaf blower and grass trimmer are each nearly $500. Angels Among Us were expecting at the most a $500 leaf blower.

“In our wildest dreams we were not expecting a nearly $28,000 standup lawn mower,” Stutzka said. “We were completely surprised, overwhelmed. We couldn’t wait to let the St. Patrick Athletic Association know. This is the biggest donation Angels Among Us has received. We had to read the letter twice and pinch ourselves.”

Angels Among Us kept the presentation...

To see more on this story pick up the June 25, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.