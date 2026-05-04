Joe Fisher takes helm as County Veterans Service Officer

Le Sueur County Veterans Service Officer (CVSO) Mark Roemhildt delivered his final department report to the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting on April 21.

“I am just across six years in this position,” Roemhildt said. “My last day will be Friday, May 1. My last day in the office, however, will be this coming Friday (April 24), and then Joe will have the keys to the castle.”

Succeeding Roemhildt is Joe Fisher, who was hired to the position on April 6. He had been training for the three weeks before the meeting.

“It’s been a real pleasure. I think he’s going to be a really good fit for the position,” Roemhildt said.

Fisher was then given the oath of office.

Roemhildt then continued on with his report, noting events that will take place throughout the year. He noted the National Association of CVSOs Conference will be held in a month, which is a requirement for Fisher to gain accreditation.

The commissioners voted to approve the travel.

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