New nonprofit hopes to fill nutrition gaps

Most people are aware of the area food shelves and Tri-City United School’s summer meal program for kids 1-18. Even with such programs, Caitlin Huiras thinks there is still much need in this area to help food insecurity.

Huiras is the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce executive director and quit her job, in part, as a public health program specialist in Carver County to start the nonprofit 507 Food Share in Montgomery. She has a formal education background in nutrition and public health, and her former job focused nutrition with Carver County.

The 507 Food Share nonprofit is not a new adventure for Huiras, having executed similar food insecurity programs in Norwood Young America, Chaska, Chanhassen, Watertown, and Carver previously.

“Families are stretched thin, seniors too. This helps bridge the gap,” said Huiras. Right now the program consists of a weekly Pop-Up Market on Thursdays through Aug. 20 at Tri-City United High School from 4-5:30 p.m. People can expect to see a wide variety of needed food items, including fresh produce, dairy, proteins, and staple items. Everything is free with no forms or questions asked.

While their website, 507foodshare.org, indicates that it is for families within the Tri-City United School District, she says, “Our program is marketed towards families, but anyone in need of food is welcome to come shop.” Huiras says...

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