Lonsdale to debut Founder’s Festival on July 3

Those looking to try a new 4th of July event this year are in luck. The City of Lonsdale announced earlier this year that it would be hosting a Founders Festival on July 3 from 3 p.m. to midnight.

A multitude of items will be happening over the course of the day, celebrating both the United States’ 250th anniversary and Lonsdale’s history.

The city’s historic 1908 3R Landmark Schoolhouse, 405 3rd Avenue Southwest, will have the opening ceremony at 3 p.m., as well as a farmer’s market, field races, schoolyard games, carriage rides, and schoolhouse tours until 7 p.m. A tug-of-war will also happen at 5 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Czech Heritage Club will have a presentation by local historian Steve Vosejpka to give a guided tour and talk about the 1908 schoolhouse’s history and its local significance. The building was recognized on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979 and has been fully restored.

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Rail 19 Bar & Grill will be host to a cornhole tournament at 5 p.m. and feature a street dance with live music from Fender Bender from 8 p.m.-midnight.

In Trcka Park, Tri-City United Soccer will host soccer golf (open to all), radar gun kicking from 3:30-7 p.m. There will also food trucks available, and the International Motor Contest Association will have vintage race cars on display there. Fireworks will be launched from the park at 10 p.m.

Anyone going to the event should be aware of the road detours with the roundabout construction at Highway 19 and Rice County 2/96. Traffic at that intersection and at adjacent 10th Avenue Northwest is completely closed.