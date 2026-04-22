MVEC elects new board members, announces scholarships

Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative (MVEC), which serves much of our readership area, held its annual meeting at Jordan High School on Tuesday, April 7, where over 200 members gathered.

A total of 20 $1,500 scholarships to high school seniors were given out or a total of $30,000. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must have a parent or legal guardian who are MVEC members, be enrolled to attend an accredited post-secondary institution as a full-time student, and have at minimum GPA of 2.0.

They were chosen at random in even distribution of MVEC’s three districts, as well as five drawn at random at the annual meeting. Students will have to provide proof of registration and their GPA at the school before receiving their scholarship.

Tri-City United School’s Triston Olson and Lucy Fleek received scholarships, as well as, New Prague High School’s Karly Ophus and Brayden Pakiz.

Elections for MVEC’s board of directors had 1,931 ballots cast.

MVEC districts one and two were unopposed in board elections, with Tom Wolf being elected in district one and Michelle Morrison being elected in district two. Both will be serving three-year terms.

MVEC district three had four candidates and is the largest geographic area encompassing parts of Le Sueur, Rice, Sibley, Carver, and parts of Scott County. Liz Krocak of Montgomery received 1,049 votes and will serve a three-year term, and Jim Reeder of Montgomery received 902 votes and will serve a two-year term. Not winning...

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