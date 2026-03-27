Mixed feedback at county’s rifle ban public hearing

A law that was on the books in Minnesota since 1942 was repealed by the Minnesota State Legislature for 2026.

Minnesota Statute 97B.318, which stated “During the regular firearms season in the shotgun use area, only legal shotguns loaded with single-slug shotgun shells, legal muzzle-loading long guns, and legal handguns may be used for taking deer. Legal shotguns include those with rifled barrels,” was effectively repealed as of Jan. 1, 2026.

Repealing this law left it open for individual counties to decide whether or not they wanted to continue such a ban on rifles during the deer hunting season in their county or not. Thus far, all the counties surrounding Le Sueur County have voted on allowing the use of rifles during hunting season with the exception of Nicollet County — which has taken no action so far. However, taking no action to vote for or against having a rifle ban during hunting season means that rifles are allowed.

The public hearing that was held at the Le Sueur County Justice Center on Thursday, March 19, drew in mostly sportsmen and those who lived in areas next to where public land is held. Roughly 105 people attended in person and another 45 online.

Some people simply stated whether or not they were for or against rifle, with seemingly for rifle hunting being in the majority. Others had further opinions.

“I’ve been hunting in Le Sueur County since I was 12. I wish I could use a rifle like the hunters that go up north in Wisconsin or even in Iowa. When I learned that the state finally passed to remove the shotgun zone, I was overly excited. Although hunting with a shotgun can be good experience, it also has its barriers. Small-framed people have a harder time dealing with the recoil of a .12 or even .20 gauge shotgun,” said Travis Miska, of Cleveland Township. “…The state legislature has spent plenty of...

To see more on this story pick up the March 26, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise, Montgomery Messenger or The New Prague Times.