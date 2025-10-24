Le Sueur Co. Veterans Office offering gift vouchers

In preparation for Thanksgiving, the Le Sueur County Veterans Office is providing $25 gift vouchers during the month of November to veterans. The office is partnering with O’Keefe’s Meat Market in Le Center to provide the gift vouchers, according to a press release from the Le Sue County Veterans Office.

Area veterans can stop by the Le Sueur County Veterans Office to pick up a voucher, while they last, said the press release. This is a benefit for veterans of Le Sueur County because of their service to our nation.

The press release pointed out a person has to meet the definition of “veteran” by Minnesota Statute 197.447. Under the the statue, a person is required to have served 181 days of active duty, beyond training. Someone who went to boot camp and then immediately into the National Guard or reserves generally isn’t eligible, which oftentimes catches people by surprise, according to the press release.