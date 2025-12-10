Wrestlers come out on top at two dual meets

New Prague High School’s wrestling team started its season with seven team victories over two dual meets last week. The meets were at Orono, Thursday, Dec. 4, and the Trojans hosted an invite Saturday, Dec. 6.

“I was excited for this day for a long time,” said New Prague head coach Dan Wagner about the Dec. 4 meet at Orono. “I know we have good wrestlers, but this was a time to figure out how they will wrestle as a team and for one another. They certainly did not disappoint and got the season off to a fast start.”

Orono, St. Peter and Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran are new section opponents, so they had a little more gravity than just a typical dual, Wagner said.

New Prague 70, Orono 4

In the opening round the Trojans faced host school, and conference team, Orono. The Trojans got off to a quick start and never looked back. New Prague won 12 of the 13 weight classes with the only loss being a major decision against a top ranked wrestler in the state. The Trojans defeated the Spartans 70-4.

New Prague 47, St. Peter 14

In the second round New Prague took on the St. Peter Saints. The dual started with a fall from New Prague’s Charlie Wagner. At 121 pounds it was a back and forth match, but Danny Davis was a little short, for a 9-10 decision and a team score of 12-3. The Trojans won the next six matches, with a fall by Elijah Lofton, a technical fall by Grady Connelly, falls by Cody Thompson and Isaac Pumper, a 13-8 decision by Zach Weeman and an 8-4 decision by Andrew Bauer. The Saints won three of the last four matches. Owen Johnson (215) picked up a win for the Trojans with a third period fall, for a final score of 47-14.

New Prague 37, WMML 23

In the final dual of the evening, the Trojans took on the Royals of Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran. WMML is the defending Class AA state champions and are currently ranked No. 9 in class AA.

“Coming into the evening we knew this would be our toughest task,” said Wagner, adding the Royals have five state ranked wrestlers, three at No. 1, one at No. 2, and one at No. 7.

Charlie Wagner started the dual with a 9-2 decision. Z Kallal had a tough opponent, but only gave up a technical fall. Danny Davis (121) had an intense 9-3 win to put the Trojans up 6-5. At 127 pounds WMML secured a fall. NP’s Grady Connelly and Cody Thompson held two of WMML’s best wrestlers to slim wins for a score of 18-6 in favor of the Royals. Trojan Issac Pumper (145) earned a big fall, closing the gap to 18-12. The Royals’ last win for the evening was by technical fall at 152 pounds making it 23-12. Trojan Andrew Bauer (160) had a come from behind 9-6 victory. Mason Deutsch won via fall and Patrick Sullivan won 10-0 to pick up a major decision. Owen Johnson and Landon Shepard closed with two falls. The Trojans defeated the Royals, 37-23, to begin the season 3-0.

New Prague invite

“We were excited to see if the team would keep the momentum from Thursday rolling,” Wagner said of New Prague’s Saturday, Dec. 6, invite. “It appeared to be a tough task as all four of the teams we would be facing are ranked in their respective class.”

New Prague 61, St. Francis 9

The Trojans started against St. Francis who is in the “lean and mean” rankings in Class AAA, Wagner said.

The Trojans won 11 of the 13 weight classes, getting wins from Charlie Wagner, Z Kallal, Danny Davis, Elijah Lofton, Grady Connelly, Cody Thompson, Isaac Pumper, Andrew Bauer, Mason Deutsch, Owen Johnson and Landon Shepard. The final dual score was 61-9.

New Prague 38, Marshall 14

The Trojans then took on Marshall, ranked No. 7 in AA, with NP getting wins by Wagner, Kallal, and Davis before the Tigers picked up a win. NPHS’ Elijah Lofton won with a late takedown for a team score of 9-3. The Trojans rattled off three wins with decisions by Connelly and Thompson and a technical fall by Isaac Pumper. Marshall had a one point team deduction for a 20-2 score. Zach Weeman (152) had a great battle but came up short losing 8-4. The Tigers followed up with a fall making the score 20-14. New Prague wrestlers Sullivan, Johnson and Shepard pinned their opponents for a final score of 38-14.

New Prague 27, Wayzata 22

“The next round of wrestling was the most exciting,” said Wagner as the New Prague Trojans faced the Wayzata Trojans.

The Trojans of Wayzata changed their lineup, bumping its No. 5 state ranked wrestler at 114 pounds in AAA up to 121. After three overtime sets at 114 pounds, and no winner, it went down to final sudden victory. With 30 seconds on the clock Z Kallal needed to stay on top for the win…and she did.

“It was an intense and exciting individual match that had everyone on the edge of their seats,” Wagner said.

Wayzata also moved their No. 3 ranked wrestler at 121 pounds in AAA up to 127 pounds where New Prague’s Elijah Lofton held his own, keeping Wayzata’s wrestler to a 6-2 decision. The Trojans kept the score a close 10-3. New Prague’s Grady Connelly (133) won by decision for a team score of 10-6. Wayzata won by overtime at 139 pounds. New Prague’s Pumper followed up with a fall, inching the score to 13-12. The NP Trojans’ Bauer won for a team score of 15-16 in favor of Wayzata. Mason Deutsch (172) had a big pin to put NP back in front 21-16. Wayzata won another close one, 3-2, at 189 pounds, but Johnson (215) picked up a fall as the Trojans of New Prague defeated the Trojans of Wayzata, 27-22.

New Prague 53, Elk River 9

In the final dual of the day the Trojans took on the Elks of Elk River High School, ranked No. 11 in AAA.

“New Prague wrestled amazing as a team,” said Wagner. “We got off to a great start winning the opening six matches.”

He said the highlight was when Cody Thompson was down 14-4, then in the third period he threw a big move and picked up a come from behind fall. The Elks would win only three individual matches in the dual. The Trojans got wins from Wagner, Kallal, Davis, Lofton, Connelly, Thompson, Weeman, Sullivan, Johnson and Shepard as New Prague won 53-9.