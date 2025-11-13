Two vehicle crash on east side of New Prague

On Wednesday, Nov. 12, a two-vehicle crash happened around 11:58 a.m. on the east side of New Prague.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol a flatbed towestbound on Highway 19 approaching 141st Street in the left lane. The tow truck was hauling recreational items and pulling a pontoon.

The tow truck rear ended a stopped Ford vehicle at the intersection. After the impact the tow truck and pontoon jackknifed blocking the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Ford vehicle was air lifted by North Memorial, with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tow truck was cited for failure to drive with due care, according to the state patrol’s report.

Also on scene were members of the New Prague Fire Department and the New Prague Police Department.