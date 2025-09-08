A toast to begin Dozinky

Participants in the Dozinky Zero K at Giesenbrau Bier Co. in New Prague Thursday evening, Sept. 18, give a toast. This was the fifth year of the “race” where the starting and finishing line were one and the same. The Zero K and Dozinky Bingo shortly after that are among the many activities that will be held during New Prague’s Czech harvest festival, rain or shine, this weekend. On Friday, Sept. 19, is the Classic Car Cruise beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, will include a parade, food, vendors, a kids fun run and many other activities on New Prague’s Main Street and in Memorial Park.