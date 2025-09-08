Search on for missing man

The search is on for a missing adult male, Logan Sampson, who has been missing since Sunday, Sept. 7. According to the New Prague Police Department’s Facebook website Sampson was last seen on camera at 1:30 a.m. near Phillips Parkway wearing a grey hoody and blue jeans or black jogging pants.

According to the Facebook group New Prague Happenings, he was possibly seen heading west on foot along Highway 19 towards Union Hill around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The same post stated a search party was started at 6:45 a.m. Monday morning, Sept. 8.

The New Prague Police Department is asking area residents to check cameras on their properties and to report any information they may have by calling the New Prague Police Department at 952-758-2791.