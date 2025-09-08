Police believe they may have found missing man

The New Prague Police Department reported Tuesday, Sept. 9, on its Facebook page, that at 10:50 a.m. law enforcement located a body suspected to be a young man reported missing since Sunday, Sept. 7. The body was located in a field within New Prague with the assistance of a law enforcement drone.

Information regarding the identity of the deceased and the cause of death will be released at a later date by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, said New Prague Police Chief Tim Applen in the press release. The incident remains under investigation said Applen.

Search for a young man

Law enforcement believe the body to be that of Logan Sampson, age 24, who was last seen early morning Sunday, Sept. 7. Sampson was last seen on camera around 1:30 a.m. wearing a grey hoody and black jogging pants, according to an early report on the Facebook page Looking for Logan.

By Monday morning, Sept. 8, family, friends and law enforcement agencies were searching for Logan. It was estimated that more than 200 people took part in the search for Logan.

Chief Applen said his department had been working with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Eden Prairie Police Department , Minnesota Search and Rescue Dog Association, Savage Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Minnesota BCA (Bureau of Criminal Apprehension) in the search. The New Prague and Shakopee fire departments also assisted, said Applen.

A GoFundMe page, Looking for Logan, has been set up by friends of the family.