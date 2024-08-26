Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in Heidelberg

Published by editor on Mon, 08/26/2024 - 3:49pm

New Prague firefighters, Le Sueur County Sheriff's deputies and state troopers responded to a single vehicle crash near the intersection of 290th Street and 181st Avenue in Heidelberg this afternoon. A woman was injured in the crash.

A St. Peter woman, Nicole Straka, driving a pickup was injured in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of 290th Street and 181st Avenue in Heidelberg this afternoon.

Nicole Preliminary information indicates the crash just south of the intersection around 1:30 p.m. The woman was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital by a North Memorial Ambulance crew.

A pole supporting power lines along the roadway was snapped just before the vehicle came to a rest near the driveway at 29080 181st Avenue.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available from investigators.

