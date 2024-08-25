Union Pacific busy replacing ties

Union Pacific, which owns and operates the railroad running from Montgomery through New Prague, has been working on a tie replacement project along the line to Jordan.

“We do that periodically to ensure safe transport of the items we ship,” said Mike Jaixen, senior manager of communications for Union Pacific. “Along with replacing the ties, the crews do ballast work. The ties will be set to the side of the track, and we have a different crew that will come by later and pick up the old ties.”

The large convoy of more than 10 pieces of equipment is what residents have been seeing parked and working on and along the track. The old ties are brought back and evaluated for the best course of action, whether being disposed of or recycled, according to Jaixen.

The rail line has a rich history in helping build both the town and the area. It was originally developed by the Minneapolis & St. Louis Railway, founded in 1870, then bought by Chicago and North Western, and finally the Union Pacific. It ran from the Twin Cities, through Albert Lea and the Des Moines, Iowa, area, and ended in Peoria, Ill., known as the Peoria Gateway.

Initial track was laid down beginning in 1870, starting at Minneapolis and was finished to Merriam Junction (north of Jordan) in 1871. Work halted for a number of years with the Panic of 1873 and a period of depression. It wasn’t until 1877 that work started southward on the track again, being completed through to Albert Lea by 1880.

Passenger service was offered on the line, in addition to goods being transported. Passenger service ended in 1959 due to declining numbers with the rise of freeways and the automobile.

Seneca in Montgomery and Chart Industries in New Prague are the two remaining customers of the rail line segment, now known as the Montgomery Spur. The line south of Montgomery has since been removed, with Montgomery now being the end of the spur, which meets up with main lines at Merriam Junction.

Jaixen wouldn’t comment on if the rail line would stay or how long it would stay. “As a general rule, we have businesses we serve on the line and, at this time, we are investing to ensure that those customers can use the line,” said Jaixen.

Crews should be in the area about another week to finish the tie replacement on the line.

