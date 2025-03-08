Trojans bring state floor hockey title home

With victories over teams the New Prague faced during the regular season, the Trojans' floor hockey team returned from Coon Rapids High School as undefeated state champions Saturday evening.

After defeating South Suburban, 11-4, Friday evening, Feb. 7, and South Washington County Saturday afternoon, Feb. 8, the Trojans capped off the day winning the championship over Stillwater Area, 11-8. The semifinal win over South Washington County marked the only time all season the Trojans trailed in any of the 11 games they played.

The victory capped an undefeated season for New Prague and its five seniors - Lorelai Hamre, Trystan Seger, Elliot Soukup, Landon Malecha and Emmet Wolbeck. The victory completes a team goal of winning a state championship. New Prague lost in the state title game the past two years, both times to Lakeville-Burnsville-Farmington. AlthoughNP beat the Blazin' Cats duringthe regular season, the only disappointment, Seger said, was Lakeville-Burnsville-Farmington did not qualify for the state tournament this year.

See additional details on the tournament and New Prague's title run in the upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.