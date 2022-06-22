Town Ball Tour stops in Union Hill

Sean O’Neill, left, talks with FOX9 News anchors Tim Blotz and Alix Kendall about the history and legacy of baseball at Union Hill the evening of Wednesday, June 22. O’Neill had been a player on the team and is now president of the field’s baseball association. A large crowd came out for the event and to see the Union Hill Bulldogs take on the Mayer Blazers.

The FOX9 News team visited with former players and had a preview of the Home Run Derby fundraiser that will be at Union Hill on Saturday, June 25.

For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)