Town Ball Tour runs into Veseli

FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard, holding microphone, had an impromptu race with young fans during the Town Ball Tour at Veseli the evening of Thursday, May 26. During the busy evening FOX9 news anchors talked with current and former baseball players of the Veseli Warriors and featured the ballpark east of New Prague. There was also free ice cream and music by the Trouba Troubadours. The evening capped off with the Warriors taking on the Belle Plaine Tigers. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)