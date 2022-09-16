Sunshine and chrome

New Prague’s 29th annual Car Cruise had a beautiful evening with a mist of rain clearing up in time for the parade of vintage vehicles making their way east on Main Street.

Crowds also came out to see the collection of classic cars that began at the New Prague High School and made their way through the countryside back into New Prague to line up for people to get a better look.

After the parade of vehicles, people enjoyed food from a variety of food trucks and booths. The night continued with music from Jake Nelson and band from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. (Patrick Fisher Photo)