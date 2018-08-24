State Tournament continues this weekend

Published by editor on Fri, 08/24/2018 - 2:22pm

Members of the St. Patrick Irish watch intently from the dugout as their team rallies in the ninth inning to win their tourney opener against Lamberton Saturday, Aug. 18. 

More baseball on tap this weekend... The State Amateur Baseball Tournament continues this weekend with 10 games each scheduled in New Prague and Shakopee and two others set for Jordan.
Games in New Prague:
Friday 5 p.m. - Moorhead vs. Northfield
Friday 7:30 p.m. - Chanhassen vs. Cold Spring
Saturday 11 a.m. - New London-Spicer vs. Chokio
Saturday 1:30 p.m. - Sleepy Eye vs. Fergus Falls
Saturday 5 p.m. - Raymond vs. Richmond
Saturday 7:30 p.m. - Young America vs. Jordan
Sunday 11 a.m. - Fort Ripley vs. New Market
Sunday 1:30 p.m. - New Prague vs. Hanska
Sunday 5 p.m. - Faribault vs. Mora
Sunday 7:30 p.m. - Belle Plaine vs. Kimball
 
Also this weekend, St. Patrick faces Red Wing at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Shakopee

 

