State Tournament continues this weekend
More baseball on tap this weekend... The State Amateur Baseball Tournament continues this weekend with 10 games each scheduled in New Prague and Shakopee and two others set for Jordan.
Games in New Prague:
Friday 5 p.m. - Moorhead vs. Northfield
Friday 7:30 p.m. - Chanhassen vs. Cold Spring
Saturday 11 a.m. - New London-Spicer vs. Chokio
Saturday 1:30 p.m. - Sleepy Eye vs. Fergus Falls
Saturday 5 p.m. - Raymond vs. Richmond
Saturday 7:30 p.m. - Young America vs. Jordan
Sunday 11 a.m. - Fort Ripley vs. New Market
Sunday 1:30 p.m. - New Prague vs. Hanska
Sunday 5 p.m. - Faribault vs. Mora
Sunday 7:30 p.m. - Belle Plaine vs. Kimball
Also this weekend, St. Patrick faces Red Wing at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Shakopee