State files lawsuit against St. Patrick’s Tavern

St. Patrick’s Tavern north of New Prague is among three bars/restaurants that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office filed lawsuits against on Monday, Dec. 21. The other establishments are Pour House in Clarks Grove and The Interchange in Albert Lea. The lawsuits against the restaurants are for operating indoor dining in violation of the current COVID-19 restrictions.

According to a press release from Ellison's office, the three establishments put their communities at risk by operating on-premises indoor dining in open violation of Governor Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-99, a targeted dial-back of certain activities to halt the spread of COVID-19. The order states that bars and restaurants must close for on-premises indoor dining until Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

The press release also states that the owner of St. Patrick’s Tavern reportedly told law enforcement that she was aware she was in violation of the governor’s executive orders, and that St. Patrick’s Tavern would continue being open.

These latest lawsuits brings the total of establishments up to 10 that have violated the executive order.

