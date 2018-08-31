State Baseball tourney concludes this weekend

Published by editor on Fri, 08/31/2018 - 2:33pm

The Minnesota Amateur Baseball Tournament will conclude this weekend with games at three sites, New Prague, Shakopee and Jordan. 
Champions in Class B and Class C will be crowned on Monday, Sept. 3, with the Class B championship game or games scheduled for noon in Shakopee. The Class C Championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m. in New Prague. 
Three Dakota-Rice-Scott League teams are still in contention for the Class C championship. All will play in the round of 16 on Saturday. New Prague faces defending State Champion Kimball at 1:30 p.m. in New Prague. New Market takes on Maple Lake at 5 p.m. in Shakopee, and Faribault faces Plato at 7:30 p.m. in New Prague. 
The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for Sunday. Quarterfinals are at both Shakopee and New Prague at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. while semifinals are in Shakopee at 5 and 7:30 p.m. 
The Class B double elimination tournament resumes Friday, Aug. 31, with games in both New Prague and Shakopee beginning at 5 p.m. 
Click below for a PDF of the State Class C bracket.
 

 

