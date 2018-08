State Baseball Tournament Results/Schedule

State Baseball Tournament Results

Friday, Aug. 24

Class B

Chanhassen 4, Sauk Rapids 0

Dundas 8, Cold Spring 5

Northfield 4, Moorhead 2

Miesville 8, Forest Lake 3

Saturday, Aug. 25

Winners Bracket

Chanhassen 12, Northfield 5

Miesville 2, Dundas 1

Class C

Saturday, Aug. 25

Sartell 4, Ada 0

New London Spicer 12, Chokio 3

Sleepy Eye 3, Fergus Falls 0

Red Wing 5, St. Patrick 4

Buckman 7, Hadley 5

Raymond 6, Richmond 2

Maple Lake 8, Midway 2

Young America 5, Jordan 1

Games Sunday, Aug. 26

at Shakopee

11 a.m. - Jackson vs. Sobieski

1:30 p.m. Lake City vs. Milroy

5 p.m. - Lastrup vs. Hutchinson

7:30 p.m. - Luxemburg vs. Plato

at New Prague

11 a.m. - Fort Ripley vs. New Market

1:30 p.m. New Prague vs. Hanska

5 p.m. - Faribault vs. Mora

7p.m. Belle Plaine vs. Kimball