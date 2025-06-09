St. Patrick opens its season with big win over Union Hill

St. Patrick kicked off the 2025 season Sunday, May 18, with a 14-3 win in seven innings over Union Hill.



With the wind blowing out to left at Bonin Field, the Irish offense took advantage in the bottom of the first inning with four home runs from sluggers Jack Friedges, Ryan Friedges, Robbie Meidl and starting pitcher Ian Segna.

In the third inning, the Irish tacked on four more runs, highlighted by a Tate Marland three-run HR. The Irish tacked on three more runs in the fifth frame and two more in the sixth.



Mikey Gottschalk, Jack Friedges, Ryan Wickman, Ryan Friedges, and Tate Marland each had two hits for St. Patrick.



Ian Segna picked up the win on the mound with Corey Dahlberg throwing in relief.



Union Hill’s Henry Novak hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. Jake Hemann took the loss for Union Hill on the mound.

In other thrilling DRS action:

Montgomery 7, Veseli 5

After being rained out in Belle Plaine Friday, the Montgomery Mallards defeated Veseli, 7-5, Sunday, May 18.



Montgomery was the first to get on the board early when the second batter of the game, Ryan Iverson, hit a long, solo home run to left field.

Veseli got one in the second and two more in the third before the Mallards tied things up again with two runs in the fourth inning. Ben Anderson and Cole Pint started the inning with back-to-back singles. One run scored on a Chris Johnson double and another on a Dawson Pint ground-out.

The Mallards scored two more in the sixth inning on another Anderson single, Cole Pint double and Dawson Pint sacrifice fly. But again, Veseli tied things up and the score was even, 5-5 after seven innings.

Montgomery went ahead in the top of the eighth inning thanks to a double from Cole Pint and an RBI single from Johnson. The Mallards added an insurance run in the ninth inning on a hit by Aaron Dwyer, a sacrifice bunt from Kyle Hintz and RBI single from Pat Lloyd.

Johnson earned the win for the Mallards, giving up one hit and one run over three and one-third innings of relief. Ted Christian started the game for Montgomery. The righty allowed only four hits and four runs (two earned) over four and two-thirds innings, striking out four and walking three. Matt Smith collected the save, pitching the ninth frame. The Mallards tallied 10 hits in the

game and Johnson led Montgomery with three runs batted in and going 2-for-4 on the day. Cole Pint had three hits, two for doubles and scored two runs.

Montgomery 7, Shakopee 0

The Montgomery Mallards defeated Shakopee Coyotes 7-0 Sunday, May 11, as three pitchers combined to throw a shutout, the second of the year for the Mallards.

Max Krautkremer (2 IP), Nolan Readmond (6 IP) and Derek Christenson (1 IP) each pitched in the game, allowing only four hits and striking out 11 Coyotes.

The Mallards got one run in the top of the first when Cole Pint singled home Pat Lloyd, but the Mallard hitters struggled to get on balance, not scoring again for four innings. In the top of the fifth, Montgomery struck again, plating two runners on hits from Dawson Pint, Readmond and Lloyd. The game remained close at 3-0 until the eighth when the Mallards pulled away scoring four runs and stretching their lead to seven.

Ryan Iverson and Cole Pint started the inning with consecutive doubles. Aaron Dwyer scored another on a bunt single and then a Readmond triple scored Dwyer and Devin Whiteis to put the game away.

The Mallards finished with 12 hits on the day, three from Dawson Pint.

Veseli 11, Prior Lake 1

Nick Albee singled to open the third inning and Jerad Lehrer singled to center with two outs to open the scoring on Mother’s Day, May 11, in Veseli.

However, that would be the last of the Mudcats’ scoring for the day as Veseli prevailed 11-1 in eight innings.

In the bottom of the third, Beau Brantner and Eddie Sirek drew walks and Nick Geis bunted and reached on an infield single. Riley Schaeffer was grazed by a pitch and Matt Friedges drew a bases loaded walk to give Veseli a 2-1 lead.

Sam Friedges would single in a pair of runners to make the score 4-1, but Veseli would strand those runners in base.

In the fourth, Albee was hit by a pitch and would steal second with two outs. Lehrer singled to right fielder, Matt Friedges, who threw to Schaeffer who relayed to the plate to nail Albee at the plate on a controversial call to keep the score at 4-1.

Nick Geis hammered a double to left leading off the sixth. Matt Friedges drew a walk and with two outs, pinch hitter Max Fierst doubled to left, scoring Geis. Friedges would score on a wild pitch and older brother, Nick, singled to center to score Fierst. Jackson Jirik was hit by a pitch and Beau Brantner singled loading the bases when Eddie Sirek singled driving in a run before the Cats threw Jirik out at home to end the inning 8-1.

In the eighth, Sam Friedges worked a walk and Nate Picka singled. Both advanced a base on a ground out when pinch hitter, Billy Geis hammered a double to the gap scoring 2. After an error, fielder’s choice and a walk to load the bases, Schaeffer bounced one toward second but a bad hop single scored the 11th and game-clinching run for the Warriors.

Luke and Ben Tupy combined for the first sixth innings, with Ben getting the win. Nate Picka closed it out for the Warriors.

In other action, Veseli defeated St. Boni Friday, May 9, 5-4.

Union Hill 9, Shakopee 2

The Bulldogs pounded out 13 hits – four for extra bases – and limited the Coyotes to 9-2 in an early-season win at The Joe in Shakopee.

The Bulldogs took a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the May 4 tilt. Jack Kreutzian, Will Busch and Nate Lee all crossed the plate with Jack Giesen’s base hit driving in two. UH added four more runs in the second. Nathan Berg, Eric Berg, Conrad Masberg and Will Busch all scored. UH added a run in the fifth and one more in the eighth.

Nate Lee paced the Bulldogs with three hits and two RBIs in the win. He also scored twice.

The Coyotes managed solo runs in the seventh and ninth innings off relief pitcher Charlie Otteson. Masberg started the game on the mound and was spelled by Jake Hemann. Sam Novak finished up for Otteson. The UH pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts and walked three.

Veseli 1, NP Orioles 0

Luke Tupy battled Gavin Bergman as starting pitchers in a low-scoring battle Sunday, May 4

In the bottom of the second Nate Picka walked and Nick Geis gapped a double, scoring Picka. The score was 1-0.

Pitchers ruled the day however and each side would only muster three hits in the contest. Luke Tupy gave way to his brother, Ben, after four innings and the game went quickly to the ninth.

Two quick outs were recorded by Tupy when Jacob Mader came to the plate and scorched a double to center. Veseli elected to walk Bergman who already had two hits on the day. Now with runners in first and second, Dan Ring came to the plate and hit a looping line drive that looked like it might tie the game but Beau Brantner snared it out of the air to seal the win.

Ben Tupy recorded the win. He allowed one hit, one walk and struck out five over his five innings in relief. Luke Tupy started and went four innings striking out nine, allowing two hits and no walks.