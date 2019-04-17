Road work underway on Hwy 21

Published by editor on Wed, 04/17/2019 - 9:21am

Road repairs and improvements on Highway 21 between Highway 19 in New Prague and Highway 169 in Jordan are underway. Work began Monday, April 15, with shoulder and culvert work just north of New Prague. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, beginning Wednesday, April 17, work will begin on the road surface. The project includes construction of turn lanes, improved drainage, and concrete and pavement repairs. Construction activities will take place Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists will encounter lane closures controlled by flaggers when crews are present. The crews will begin from the south end of the project and work on the northbound lanes first. In addition motorists can expect directional closures of Highway 21 in early May. Weather permitting, the entire project will be completed by early-July 2019.

