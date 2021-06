Participants in the 20th annual Henderson Tractor Ride prepare to leave Union Hill the morning of Saturday, June 26. There were 60 tractors in this year’s ride that began at the Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Showgrounds and were scheduled to enter Henderson and parade down the city’s historic business district around 1:30 p.m. For more see upcoming print issues of The New Prague Times and Montgomery Messenger. (Patrick Fisher Photo)