Preparing for Dozinky

Published by editor on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 4:01pm

John Barten, left, drives as his brother Joe Barten, with son Vincent in tow, checks the corn stalks as they go through a 1920 corn binder on Monday, Sept. 12. They were preparing corn stalks that will be used as decorations for New Prague’s Czech harvest festival, Dozinky this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16, and 17.

Also helping on Monday was their mom Fran Barten and brother-in-law Tyler Yearby.

For more on what will be happening at Dozinky check the Thursday, Sept. 15, issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

