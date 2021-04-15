Portion of Downtown Sound to reopen

As of Thursday, April 15, the City of New Prague announced it is allowing the one story “rear” portion of Downtown Sound at 104 Main St. E to reopen. This is the portion that is marked internally in the building – essentially all the rear portion except the north 12-feet closest to the two story portion of the building. This will allow Downtown Sound to continue to hold music lessons in that portion of the building. This determination was made in consultation with the building owner’s structural engineer and the City’s structural engineer and Building Official. The two story portion of the building that holds the business still remains unoccupiable as does all of the Consignment Lodge building at 102 Main St. E. The City is waiting for further information to determine if a portion of the rear one story part of the Consignment Lodge could potentially be re-opened. For more information see an upcoming print issue The New Prague Times.