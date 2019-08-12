Pairings set for State Baseball Tourney

Brackets were released Sunday evening for the State Class C Baseball Baseball Tournament, which begins Friday, Aug. 16, at Maple Lake and Delano.

Three of the four Dakota-Rice-Scott/Region 3C qualifiers, St. Patrick, St. Benedict and Prior Lake, will be in action this weekend with the fourth, New Market, getting a bye into the second round.

St. Patrick will open the tournament in Delano on Friday. The No. 2 seed from Region 3C will face Cold Spring, the fourth seed from Region 11C, at 7:30 p.m.

St. Benedict, the No. 3 seed from Region 3C, faces Waterville, the No. 2 seed from Region 6B, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Delano.

Prior Lake, the No. 4 seed from Region 3C, will take on Foley, the No. 2 seed from Region 11C, at 1:30 p.m Saturday.

New Market will have its first game in the second round, and they will face either Carver or Luverne at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, in Maple Lake.

After the first two weekends, the tournament will conclude with games Friday through Sunday, Aug. 30 through September 2. The championship game is scheduled for noon on Sunday, Sept. 2.

