Orioles score plenty of runs in wins over Aces, Coyotes

A pair of wins during the past week has lifted the New Prague Orioles above the .500 mark and into seventh place in the Dakota-Rice-Scott League.

Sunday, June 8, with the wind blowing out at Shakopee’s Joe Schleper Stadium, the Orioles and Coyotes scored a plethora of runs. The Orioles scored two runs in the first with four hits from Eric Wagner, Tom McBroom, James Fuerniss and Beau Plaisance.

The Coyotes answered in the third inning with a two-run homer by Aidan Rau.

But that awakened the O’s offense. New Prague scored 10 runs in the fourth inning. Ben Schmitz, Joey Friendshuh and Aiden Dorzinski all had hits that drove in two runs apiece. Cam Prochaska added a triple. Shakopee would answer back with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Jeff Hohenstein, Braxton Pankake and Luke Budin all had hits that drove in runs for the Coyotes. The score was 12-7 but it would only be the Orioles adding a few more runs in the last five frames.

Derek Aasen came into the game and pitched five shutout innings for the Orioles. Leading hitters for New Prague were Fuerniss with four hits. Schmitz and McBroom with three hits each. Plaisance, Anthony Mader and Joey Friendshuh added two hits in the win.

Logan Becker had three hits to lead the Coyotes. Shakopee starter Jake Poppitz takes the loss.

In other DRS action during the past week:

St. Patrick 7, Dundas 3

The visiting Dukes jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, thanks to a first inning sacrifice fly and a Nate Costa double.

In the fourth inning, the Irish tied the game with a Hunter Even RBI single and a Coltin Smith’s RBI sacrifice fly.

St. Patrick broke the tie in the fifth inning, plating two runs via a Coltin Smith RBI single, and a bases loaded walk from Korey Dahlberg.

The seventh inning saw the Irish tack on three more runs, thanks to a Zach Stroh fielder's choice, and a sharp single by Ryan Wickman, which drove in two runs.

In the eighth inning, Dundas' Austin Koep hit a solo bomb off Irish reliever Tate Marland. But that was it for the day from Dundas, as St. Patrick held on for a 7-3 win.

Ryan Friedges threw seven innings on the mound for the Irish to pick up the win.

Union Hill 8, Webster 6

The Bulldogs overcame an early deficit and outlasted the Sox Sunday, June 8, in Webster.

The Sox scored three times in the first inning when Will Wareham, Kutter Herzig and Augie Isaacson all crossed the plate.

The Bulldogs battled back, scoring twice in the second inning when Thomas Lee and Nate Osborne hit a blast over the right-center field wall. UH took a 4-3 lead in the fourth when Lee and Jack Giesen both singled and later scored. A fifth UH run scored in the sixth when Lee scored the third of his four runs in the game.

Webster scored three times in the home half of the sixth inning. Isaacson singled and Will Arendt walked and Peter Tveite singled. Arendt and Tveite later scored as Webster took a 6-5 lead.

The Bulldogs won the game with three runs in the seventh frame. Will Bush hit a double, Lee singled and Jack Becker walked. Osborne had a big hit to drive in runs in the inning.

Osborne paced UH with three hits. Thomas Lee and Will Busch both had two hits.

Isaacson led the Sox with two hits.

Jake Hemann pitched the first four inning for the Bulldogs. He surrendered three runs, allowing two hits and three walks. Thanks to late Union Hill runs, Tanner Nordrum got the win for the Bulldogs. He struck out seven Sox hitters.

Elko 7, St. Patrick 3

Elko jumped out to an early 5-0 lead off Irish starting pitcher Korey Dahlberg in the June 6 tilt at Bonin Field.

In the bottom of the first, Jack Friedges singled, stole second, and came home on Ryan Friedges' two-run blast off Elko starter and former major leaguer Jake Petricka.

Elko answered with a solo home run in the second inning from Carson Blasing and tacked on another run in the sixth.

The Irish added a run of their own in the sixth when Tate Marland doubled home Ryan Friedges, who had reached via a single.

That was all of the scoring for both teams, as Elko came away with the win. Petricka was the winning pitcher with 6 IP and five strikeouts.

Korey Dahlberg took the loss for the Irish.

Offensively, St. Patrick was led by Ryan Friedges 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Jack Friedges and Ryan Wickman each had two hits.

Trevor Rasmusson was 3-for-5 for the Express.

Veseli 3, Shakopee 2

On Friday night, June 6, the Warriors clipped the Coyotes in Veseli.

In the third inning, after a walk and a fielder’s choice, Jake Poppitz and Ethan Buchtel singled back to back followed by a sacrifice fly by Aiden Rau, giving the Coyotes an early 2-0 advantage.

Quickly striking back, Veseli’s Matt Perkinson doubled to center with two out in the bottom half of the inning, scoring Beau Brantner who had reached on a fielder’s choice.

Veseli would tie the game in the fourth when Nick Geis singled and Nate Picka reached on an error. A ground ball advanced both runners and Jackson Jirik hit a sacrifice fly to center plating Geis.

In the eighth inning, Kyle Carlberg singled, stole second and advanced to third on an error. The Warriors’ Nick Geis would then hit a fly ball to left that was deep enough to score the go ahead run from third.

Relief pitcher Ben Tupy would seal the deal for Veseli in the top of the ninth inning, giving the Warriors the victory. Max Fierst started for the Warriors going six innings. He struck out seven Coyotes and allowed a single earned run. The aforementioned Tupy, finished the final three frames striking out five. Chris Isensee was the tough luck pitcher Friday going seven innings giving up two unearned runs. John Barten suffered the loss however for Shakopee.

Northfield 11, Union Hill 7

Four UH pitchers surrendered 15 hits, including four doubles and a home run, as Northfield topped the Bulldogs Wednesday, June 4, at Don Giesen Field.

Northfield scored early and often, scoring once in the first, twice more in the second and again in the third to enjoy a 4-1 lead. Northfield added three runs in the fourth and single runs in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth frame to nail down the win.

Union Hill wasn’t able to keep pace. The Bulldogs crossed the plate once in the second, three times in the fourth and two more in the sixth. Trailing, 11-6, UH scored its last run in the eighth inning.

Brady O’Neill paced UH with two RBI. Will Busch, Jack Giesen and Charlie Otteson drove in runs for the Bulldogs. As a team, UH had six hits and were led by O’Neill with two.

Defensively, UH allowed three unearned runs. Bulldog pitchers managed to strand 16 Northfield hitters.