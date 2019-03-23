Operations suspended at New Prague Post Office

Operations have been suspended until further notice at the New Prague Post Office due to safety concerns.

A notice was posted on the front entrance to the building Saturday morning, March 23. Several postal employees were in the back parking lot, along with New Prague Postmaster Jorg Lewis.

Lewis could not give many details as to the reason for the closure, saying they were assessing the situation and more information would be released when they knew more.

While he was speaking, a man wearing a haz mat suit and mask exited the building to talk with him. Lewis said further details would come from a regional spokesperson.

A statement by the US Postal Service stated that mail and packages that were inside the building at the time of the closure are not retrievable until an environmental specialist could evaluate the building and deem it safe for employees to enter.

During the closure, New Prague postal operations have been moved to the Belle Plaine post office, located at 233 North Meridian St. The Belle Plaine Post Office is open from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Post Office Box Holders and people who have received notices of items to be picked up at the post office can do so at the Belle Plaine office with their photo ID.