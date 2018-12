Members of the Domaci Czech Folk Dancers made one last performance on Sunday, Dec. 2, at Hometown Holidays at the Park Ballroom in New Prague. The group, directed by Arnie and Deb Ziskovsky, spent 19 years promoting traditional folk dancing. Approximately 30 vendors had an assortment of handcrafted items for sale at the annual event. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)