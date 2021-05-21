NPHS names Schlup new Activities Office Assistant

New Prague High School has named Julie Schlup as its new Activities Office Assistant, pending approval by the New Prague School Board. Schlup is taking over for Lynn Swaggert, who is retiring. Schlup is coming from Tri-City United High School where she was the 7-12 grade Activities Administrative Assistant from 2016-2021. She and her husband, Brian, reside in New Prague. She enjoys vacationing with family in California and Tennessee. She also enjoys relaxing at the lake fishing with her husband Brian. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.