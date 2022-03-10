NPAS - Students unaware of meaning of symbol

During New Prague High School’s game at the State Hockey Tournament on Wednesday, March 9, two students were filmed on camera flashing an upside down “okay” hand gesture, which in recent years has been seen as a white power symbol. When New Prague Area Schools administration questioned them, the students didn’t know the double meaning of the gesture.

New Prague Superintendent Tim Dittberner said in a statement, “Tonight at the boys state hockey tournament two New Prague upper elementary students made the “ok” hand gesture. In addition to being the “ok” hand gesture, it can be used to signify white supremacy. School administration addressed the situation immediately after they were made aware of the situation. When questioned, the students did not understand what the signal meant. They were mimicking something they saw at an earlier hockey game on the big screen. We have no reason to believe they knew it could signify white supremacy. While we know this is very upsetting to many, please be assured we feel confident that the students were not intending to send a message of white supremacy when they made the gesture.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League the upside down “okay” symbol with a circle and splayed fingers can be used for white power. The organization has said caution should be used in evaluating the symbol’s use since the gesture has multiple meanings.

New Prague has been dealing recently with allegations of racial taunts at other sporting events. An outside firm has been doing an investigation into allegations at a girls basketball game. The results of that are expected to be released by Monday. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.