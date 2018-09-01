New Prague falls, Muskies advance at state

New Prague could not come up with the timely hit and lost its State Class C Tournament third round game to the Kimball Express 2-0 Saturday, Sept. 1, in New Prague.

Nathan Sprouls pitched six innings and allowed just six hits while striking out 11, but one of those hits was a solo home run in the fifth inning that put the defending state champions on top 1-0. The Express also scored a run in the seventh off reliever Johnny Houston. Justin Novak had two hits for the Orioles.

Kimball advances to the quarterfinals and will face Buckman at 11 a.m. Sunday in New Prague. At 1:30 in New Prague, Sobieski will face Sartell.

In Shakopee, New Market leads Maple Lake 8-0 in the ninth inning. Check back later for the final score. If the Muskies win, they play at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Shakopee.

Another Dakota-Rice-Scott team, Faribault, is scheduled to play Plato at 7 p.m. Saturday in New Prague. That game will likely start an hour late, as the first game in New Prague went 14 innings - with Sartell defeating Red Wing 1-0. If Faribault wins, they play at 11 a.m. Sunday in Shakopee.

Winners of the 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. games in New Prague and Shakopee advance to the semifinals, which will be played at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in Shakopee. The championship game is scheduled to be played at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, in New Prague.